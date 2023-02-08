CCSU 82, Hartford 73

Momoh 1-1 1-2 3, Amos 9-12 2-5 20, Scantlebury 4-10 0-0 11, Sweatman 3-6 6-6 12, Snoddy 8-15 2-3 18, Breland 3-5 2-2 8, Ostrowsky 2-4 4-4 10, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-53 17-22 82.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason