Capitals blow 3-goal lead, lose to Blue Jackets in overtime

WASHINGTON (AP) — Boone Jenner tied it with 46.9 seconds left in the third period, Jack Roslovic scored the overtime winner for his second goal of the game and the NHL-worst Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 7-6 on Tuesday night.
The Blue Jackets ended a three-game losing streak and dealt Washington another blow in its longshot bid to make the playoffs. The Capitals sit five points back of the second and final Eastern Conference wild-card spot with 10 games left to play.