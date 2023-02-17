Canisius 81, Rider 78

J.Fritz 5-6 8-9 19, Gadsden 1-6 1-1 3, Henderson 3-8 1-5 9, Long 1-1 0-1 2, Staveskie 7-11 4-4 21, Maslennikov 3-6 2-2 8, Dinkins 4-7 1-2 13, Uijtendaal 2-3 0-0 6, Okpoh 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 26-49 17-26 81.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason