FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mark Campbell was hired as TCU's women's basketball coach Tuesday after the former Oregon assistant took Sacramento State to its first NCAA Tournament in an impressive and quick turnaround.

Sacramento State was coming off a 3-22 season when Campbell was hired two years ago. The Hornets won 14 games in Campbell's first season, and then made another 11-win improvement this season while finishing 25-8 with Big Sky regular-season and tournament championships.