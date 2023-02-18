Cal St.-Fullerton 83, Cal Poly 62

Stevenson 5-11 6-8 17, Franklin 0-4 1-2 1, Hunter 3-10 2-3 9, Pierce 4-10 2-2 10, Taylor 3-5 0-0 7, Koroma 3-5 5-6 11, Fleming 1-3 1-2 3, Penn-Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Prukop 0-1 0-0 0, Jory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 17-23 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason