BYU 87, San Francisco 61

Hawthorne 2-4 0-0 5, Kunen 3-4 0-0 7, Meeks 1-4 0-1 2, Roberts 3-11 0-0 6, Shabazz 4-15 10-12 21, M.Williams 1-5 5-6 7, Newbury 1-1 5-6 7, Bieker 1-1 0-0 2, Rocak 0-2 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 1-1 0-0 2, Gigiberia 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-50 20-25 61.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason