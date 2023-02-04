BYU 81, Pacific 66

Avdalovic 1-6 2-2 5, Odum 3-4 0-0 7, D.Williams 3-4 1-2 9, Boone 1-7 2-2 5, Martindale 3-5 4-4 10, Ivy-Curry 4-13 2-2 11, Blake 1-3 4-4 6, Beard 1-3 1-2 3, Denson 1-2 0-0 2, Outlaw 1-2 4-6 6, Richards 1-1 0-0 2, Freeman 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 20-24 66.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason