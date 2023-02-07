Skip to main content
Butler 68, St. John's 66

Stanley 3-3 0-1 6, Soriano 4-10 3-3 11, Addae-Wusu 3-8 0-0 8, Alexander 8-11 1-2 17, Storr 2-6 0-0 4, Pinzon 6-10 0-0 14, Curbelo 2-10 0-0 4, Nyiwe 1-1 0-0 2, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 4-6 66.

BUTLER (12-13)

Bates 6-11 3-4 15, Hunter 1-4 2-2 5, Taylor 6-12 6-9 19, Ali 1-7 0-0 2, Lukosius 4-12 0-2 11, Tate 2-5 0-0 6, J.Thomas 3-4 3-4 10, Wilmoth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 14-21 68.

Halftime_St. John's 41-34. 3-Point Goals_St. John's 4-10 (Pinzon 2-3, Addae-Wusu 2-4, Alexander 0-1, Storr 0-2), Butler 8-24 (Lukosius 3-7, Tate 2-5, J.Thomas 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Taylor 1-5, Ali 0-3). Rebounds_St. John's 31 (Soriano 12), Butler 29 (Ali 8). Assists_St. John's 16 (Alexander 6), Butler 19 (Lukosius 5). Total Fouls_St. John's 16, Butler 11. A_6,894 (9,100).

