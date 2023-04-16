Buffalo Sabres Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023 Buffalo Sabres POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 72 Tage Thompson 78 47 47 94 4 39 20 1 7 295 .159 F 53 Jeff Skinner 79 35 47 82 15 39 8 0 3 242 .145 F 89 Alex Tuch 74 36 43 79 14 20 8 1 9 218 .165 D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 78 15 58 73 12 92 6 0 2 204 .074 F 24 Dylan Cozens 81 31 37 68 -3 41 5 2 1 211 .147 F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 82 15 44 59 -8 22 4 1 2 135 .111 F 71 Victor Olofsson 75 28 12 40 -23 4 7 0 5 161 .174 F 22 Jack Quinn 75 14 23 37 -7 15 1 0 2 126 .111 D 25 Owen Power 79 4 31 35 10 24 0 0 1 130 .031 F 77 JJ Peterka 77 12 20 32 -15 26 2 0 1 125 .096 F 21 Kyle Okposo 75 11 17 28 -7 34 1 1 3 150 .073 F 19 Peyton Krebs 74 9 17 26 -8 50 1 1 0 78 .115 F 17 Tyson Jost 59 7 15 22 -9 23 0 0 0 88 .080 F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 80 10 8 18 -5 14 0 0 0 114 .088 D 46 Ilya Lyubushkin 68 2 12 14 -2 38 0 1 1 41 .049 D 10 Henri Jokiharju 60 3 10 13 -12 30 0 0 0 79 .038 F 29 Vinnie Hinostroza 26 2 9 11 -1 6 0 0 1 38 .053 D 23 Mattias Samuelsson 55 2 8 10 14 20 0 0 0 76 .026 D 78 Jacob Bryson 59 1 8 9 -24 8 0 0 0 27 .037 F 71 Rasmus Asplund 27 2 6 8 0 0 0 1 0 33 .061 D 38 Kale Clague 33 0 4 4 -3 24 0 0 0 24 .000 F 12 Jordan Greenway 17 4 0 4 -3 0 0 0 0 31 .129 D 4 Casey Fitzgerald 23 0 3 3 -1 4 0 0 0 12 .000 D 20 Lawrence Pilut 17 1 2 3 -4 0 0 0 1 14 .071 D 61 Riley Stillman 18 1 2 3 1 13 0 0 0 8 .125 F 13 Lukas Rousek 2 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 .333 F 24 Anders Bjork 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 4 Jeremy Davies 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 8 Riley Sheahan 2 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 82 293 487 780 -65 608 63 9 39 2665 .110 OPPONENT TOTALS 82 297 529 826 26 695 61 7 37 2710 .110 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen 33 1910 3.61 17 11 4 0 115 1054 0.891 0 1 2 41 Craig Anderson 26 1490 3.06 11 11 2 1 76 823 0.908 0 1 2 31 Eric Comrie 19 1111 3.67 9 9 1 1 68 594 0.886 0 1 2 27 Devon Levi 7 429 2.94 5 2 0 0 21 222 0.905 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 82 4976 3.41 42 33 7 2 280 2692 .890 293 487 608 OPPONENT TOTALS 82 4976 3.39 40 30 12 2 278 2650 .890 297 529 695