Bucknell 73, Army 67

Mann 4-8 0-0 8, Peterson 2-6 0-2 4, Roberts 11-19 4-4 32, C.Benson 6-15 1-1 15, Rucker 1-5 0-0 2, Cross 0-2 0-0 0, Small 0-4 0-0 0, Allenspach 2-4 0-0 4, Dove 1-2 0-1 2, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-3 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 5-11 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason