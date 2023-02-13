Brunson scores 40 as Knicks end 9-game skid vs Nets, 124-106

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 40 points, Josh Hart added a season-high 27 in his second game with his new team and the New York Knicks snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Brooklyn Nets with a 124-106 victory Monday night.
Julius Randle had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who beat the Nets for the first time in three years. Brooklyn never lost to the Knicks when Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving played, but they're both gone now and perhaps so will be the Nets' ownership of New York's basketball rivalry.