Brown 68, Harvard 65

Owusu-Anane 5-9 2-4 12, Friday 3-6 4-6 10, Lilly 7-11 4-4 21, P.Wojcik 6-13 8-11 23, Cooley 0-3 0-0 0, Ferrari 1-5 0-0 2, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Kloman 0-1 0-0 0, Cowan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 18-25 68.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason