Brooklyn 123, Houston 114

Martin Jr. 6-13 0-0 15, Smith Jr. 5-14 1-2 12, Sengun 10-16 1-3 21, Green 5-13 4-9 14, Porter Jr. 11-22 5-5 31, Eason 0-6 0-0 0, Garuba 2-3 0-0 4, Christopher 6-10 2-2 14, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 46-98 13-21 114.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason