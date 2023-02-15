Brooklyn 116, Miami 105

Butler 4-11 5-5 13, Martin 6-11 0-2 13, Adebayo 10-19 4-7 24, Strus 7-15 2-2 18, Vincent 6-14 6-7 21, D.Robinson 2-7 0-0 6, Highsmith 2-2 3-4 7, O.Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Bouyea 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 38-83 21-29 105.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason