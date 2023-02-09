Brooklyn 116, Chicago 105

DeRozan 5-13 4-7 14, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Vucevic 7-15 0-0 15, Dosunmu 2-6 2-2 6, LaVine 16-25 4-6 38, Jones Jr. 2-6 0-0 4, Drummond 2-4 0-0 4, Caruso 1-3 4-4 6, Dragic 2-4 0-0 5, White 4-11 2-2 11. Totals 42-91 16-21 105.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason