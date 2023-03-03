Brooklyn 115, Boston 105

Finney-Smith 6-15 0-0 17, Johnson 5-16 8-10 20, Claxton 1-4 0-0 2, Bridges 13-22 8-9 38, Dinwiddie 6-14 4-6 17, O'Neale 4-11 1-1 10, Harris 1-1 0-0 3, Curry 4-8 0-0 8, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 40-95 21-26 115.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason