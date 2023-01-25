Boston College 75, Louisville 65

Curry 5-6 0-1 10, Lands 0-2 2-2 2, Withers 6-12 2-2 16, Ellis 7-11 0-0 17, James 6-13 0-1 15, Traynor 2-4 0-0 5, Wheeler 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 4-6 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason