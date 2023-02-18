Boston College 75, Florida St. 69

McGlockton 3-4 10-10 16, Post 7-11 2-2 21, Ashton-Langford 2-4 5-6 9, Zackery 1-5 6-6 8, Aligbe 3-3 3-4 10, Madsen 2-9 2-2 7, Langford 1-4 0-2 3, Kelley 0-2 1-3 1, Bickerstaff 0-0 0-0 0, Penha 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-42 29-35 75.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason