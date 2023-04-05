Boston 97, Toronto 93

Anunoby 5-16 0-0 12, Siakam 10-17 8-8 28, Poeltl 5-8 0-2 10, Barnes 7-13 2-4 18, VanVleet 2-14 2-2 7, Achiuwa 7-11 1-1 16, Boucher 1-4 0-0 2, Trent Jr. 0-5 0-0 0, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-90 13-17 93.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason