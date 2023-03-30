Boston 140, Milwaukee 101

Brown 13-20 1-2 30, Tatum 12-18 8-8 40, Horford 5-8 0-0 14, Smart 4-10 0-0 10, White 2-6 2-2 8, Griffin 1-1 1-2 4, Hauser 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 2-4 1-2 6, Kornet 2-3 0-0 4, Williams III 3-3 1-2 7, Muscala 0-2 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-13 2-2 14. Totals 51-91 16-20 140.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason