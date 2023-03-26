Boston 137, San Antonio 93

Bates-Diop 1-6 0-0 2, Vassell 4-12 0-0 9, Collins 8-18 3-5 21, Branham 7-13 0-0 15, Jones 4-9 2-3 11, Barlow 0-0 0-0 0, Champagnie 1-2 0-0 2, McDermott 2-10 2-2 7, Mamukelashvili 5-10 2-3 13, Langford 3-6 1-2 8, Dieng 0-4 0-0 0, Graham 0-5 2-2 2, Wesley 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 36-97 13-18 93.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason