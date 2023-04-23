Boston 129, Atlanta 121

Brown 12-22 4-5 31, Tatum 8-20 11-12 31, Horford 0-2 0-0 0, Smart 8-14 0-0 19, White 7-14 0-0 18, Hauser 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 4-5 5-6 13, Muscala 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-10 1-2 14, Pritchard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-89 21-25 129.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason