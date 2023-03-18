Boston 126, Portland 112

Brown 12-23 1-3 27, Tatum 8-20 16-18 34, Horford 4-6 1-2 12, Smart 5-8 2-3 15, White 2-5 8-8 13, Griffin 1-5 0-0 2, Hauser 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 2-7 0-0 6, Kornet 5-8 1-1 11, Davison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-87 29-35 126.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason