Boston 112, Atlanta 99

Collins 5-7 2-2 12, Hunter 4-10 2-2 11, Capela 6-8 0-0 12, Murray 10-25 4-4 24, Young 5-18 5-7 16, Bey 2-6 1-2 6, Johnson 3-10 0-0 6, Okongwu 0-4 3-4 3, Bogdanovic 3-10 1-1 9. Totals 38-98 18-22 99.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason