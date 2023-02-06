Boston 111, Detroit 99

Horford 1-6 0-0 3, Tatum 11-24 9-10 34, Williams III 7-9 1-2 15, Hauser 5-10 0-0 15, White 8-17 5-5 23, Griffin 0-0 0-2 0, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Brogdon 5-10 2-2 16, Pritchard 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 39-83 17-21 111.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason