Bills sign Milano to 2-year extension in cap-saving move

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign starting linebacker Matt Milano to a two-year contract extension on Sunday, a move that frees up $6 million in salary cap space before the the NFL’s signing period opens this week.

The Bills announced the signing, but a person familiar with the contract details confirmed the salary cap savings amount to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills did not publicly reveal that information, which was first reported by ESPN.com.