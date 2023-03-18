Baylor 78, Alabama 74

Rice 5-8 1-1 11, Barber 2-5 0-0 6, Barker 4-11 1-2 11, Davis 10-16 6-6 33, Nye 2-7 0-0 6, Abrams 1-3 0-0 3, Cobbins 0-1 0-0 0, McQueen 1-1 0-0 2, Weathers 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 26-53 8-9 74
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason