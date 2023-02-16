Auburn 65, Texas A&M 55

Malone 5-7 0-0 10, Patty 1-1 0-0 2, Bowles 4-11 2-2 12, Kay Kay Green 1-6 4-8 6, Jones 2-9 2-2 7, Barker 5-9 6-9 16, McKinzie Green 0-0 0-0 0, Hylton 1-5 0-0 2, Kindred 0-2 0-0 0, Petticord 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-50 14-21 55
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason