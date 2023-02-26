Arkansas 78, Texas A&M 65

Malone 3-9 3-4 9, Patty 2-7 1-2 6, Bowles 5-11 0-0 14, Kay Kay Green 3-6 0-0 7, Jones 1-3 7-10 9, Barker 5-9 6-11 17, McKinzie Green 0-1 0-0 0, Hylton 0-6 0-0 0, Kindred 1-2 1-2 3, Totals 20-54 18-29 65
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason