Arizona St. 77, Southern Cal 72

Washington 0-4 2-4 2, Des.Cambridge 10-21 1-3 27, Dev.Cambridge 3-4 3-4 11, Collins 0-3 1-3 1, Horne 3-12 8-10 16, Gaffney 2-4 1-2 6, Neal 3-7 1-2 9, Muhammad 1-3 0-0 3, Brennan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-59 17-28 77.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason