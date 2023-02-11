Arizona St. 70, California 62, OT

Brennan 2-4 5-5 9, Dev.Cambridge 3-9 1-3 7, Des.Cambridge 6-15 8-8 24, Collins 3-10 4-6 10, Horne 5-17 0-0 12, Gaffney 2-8 0-0 4, Nunez 1-3 0-0 2, Neal 0-1 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0, Boakye 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-69 18-22 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason