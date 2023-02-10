Arizona St. 69, Stanford 65

Gaffney 0-3 0-2 0, Des.Cambridge 5-13 0-0 13, Collins 7-13 0-0 15, Horne 6-15 2-2 18, Nunez 2-5 1-2 7, Dev.Cambridge 4-8 2-4 10, Brennan 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 2-6 0-0 4, Boakye 1-1 0-0 2, Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 5-10 69.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason