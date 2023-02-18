Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional
Friday's Matches

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Belgrano 1

Colon 0, Sarmiento 2

Saturday's Matches

San Lorenzo 1, Godoy Cruz 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Newell's 0

CA Platense 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Velez Sarsfield 0, Independiente 0

Talleres 2, Boca Juniors 1

Sunday's Matches

Rosario Central 2, Arsenal 1

Banfield 0, Gimnasia 0

River Plate 2, Argentinos 1

Racing Club 2, Tigre 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Huracan 0

Monday's Matches

Barracas Central 1, Santa Fe 1

Estudiantes 0, Lanus 2

Friday's Matches

Gimnasia 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Huracan 2, Barracas Central 0

Arsenal 0, Racing Club 3

Saturday's Matches

Lanus 3, Rosario Central 0

Tigre vs. River Plate, 4 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes, 5:15 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Belgrano, 5:15 p.m.

Newell's vs. Banfield, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Santa Fe vs. Colon, 3 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. CA Platense, 5:15 p.m.

Talleres vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7:30 p.m.

More for you

Independiente vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Sarmiento vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Belgrano vs. Tigre, 7 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

San Lorenzo vs. Santa Fe, 3 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Sarmiento, 5:15 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Talleres, 5:15 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Colon vs. Huracan, 3 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman, 3 p.m.

River Plate vs. Arsenal, 5:15 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Barracas Central vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Lanus, 5:15 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.

Written By