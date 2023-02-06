Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football: Argentina Liga ProfesionalSunday's Matches CA Platense 2, Newell's 2 Racing Club 0, Belgrano 0 Colon 1, Lanus 2 Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Sarmiento 0 Boca Juniors 1, Atletico Tucuman 0 Monday's Matches Barracas Central 0, Godoy Cruz 1 Banfield 0, Santa Fe 0 Velez Sarsfield 3, Gimnasia 1 Friday's Matches Newell's 1, Velez Sarsfield 0 Tigre 2, Rosario Central 2 Saturday's Matches Sarmiento 3, Barracas Central 5 Arsenal 1, Estudiantes 1 Belgrano 2, River Plate 1 Lanus 2, San Lorenzo 1 Argentinos 1, Racing Club 0 Sunday's Matches Independiente 1, CA Platense 2 Boca Juniors 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 0 Atletico Tucuman 0, Talleres 2 Santa Fe 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 2 Godoy Cruz 1, Colon 0 Monday's Matches Gimnasia 0, Defensa y Justicia 2 Huracan vs. Banfield, 7:30 p.m. Friday's Matches CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Belgrano, 7:30 p.m. Colon vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m. Saturday's Matches San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz, 3 p.m. Defensa y Justicia vs. Newell's, 3 p.m. Velez Sarsfield vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m. Talleres vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m. CA Platense vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:15 p.m. Sunday's Matches Rosario Central vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. Banfield vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m. River Plate vs. Argentinos, 5:15 p.m. Racing Club vs. Tigre, 7:30 p.m. Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m. Monday's Matches Barracas Central vs. Santa Fe, 3 p.m. Estudiantes vs. Lanus, 6 p.m.