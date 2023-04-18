Skip to main content Turn off refresh
American League Team Pitching

THROUGH APRIL 17

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Minnesota 10 6 2.60 16 2 0 5 142.0 100 45 41
Tampa Bay 14 3 2.88 17 4 0 3 150.0 109 50 48
N.Y. Yankees 10 6 3.04 16 3 1 4 142.0 109 49 48
Houston 8 9 3.40 17 1 0 2 153.2 145 72 58
Seattle 8 9 3.58 17 2 0 5 155.2 136 73 62
Texas 10 6 3.61 16 1 0 2 142.0 121 64 57
L.A. Angels 8 8 3.73 16 2 0 5 140.0 126 69 58
Cleveland 9 7 4.14 16 1 0 7 147.2 138 76 68
Kansas City 4 13 4.75 17 0 0 2 151.2 154 86 80
Toronto 10 7 4.86 17 1 0 8 150.0 147 89 81
Boston 8 9 5.07 17 0 0 5 149.0 152 89 84
Baltimore 9 7 5.27 16 1 0 4 141.2 148 87 83
Chicago White Sox 6 10 5.72 16 0 0 2 140.0 151 97 89
Detroit 5 9 5.87 14 0 0 2 127.1 130 87 83
Oakland 3 14 7.74 17 0 0 1 150.0 170 135 129

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Minnesota 19 3 36 0 165 3
Tampa Bay 8 7 52 1 147 4
N.Y. Yankees 13 8 47 0 157 8
Houston 18 9 52 1 161 6
Seattle 11 4 65 7 147 6
Texas 12 2 51 3 154 3
L.A. Angels 14 13 52 2 129 10
Cleveland 14 6 44 1 128 15
Kansas City 23 6 51 0 144 4
Toronto 26 7 59 2 158 2
Boston 24 10 56 0 155 6
Baltimore 22 7 46 1 137 10
Chicago White Sox 22 13 81 1 156 5
Detroit 25 8 50 1 103 5
Oakland 33 14 88 4 118 9
