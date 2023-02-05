Abilene Christian 87, Cal Baptist 71

Pleasant 2-5 1-2 7, Simmons 5-10 2-2 16, Cameron 5-5 4-5 15, Daniels 5-11 6-7 17, Dibba 5-9 0-0 10, Madden 3-5 9-9 17, Jackson 1-1 0-0 3, Steele 0-4 0-0 0, Bettiol 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-52 22-25 87.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason