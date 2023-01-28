Abilene Christian 81, Utah Tech 76

Nicolds 3-6 3-5 10, Christensen 1-2 0-1 2, Gonsalves 5-12 2-2 16, Gooden 10-17 4-5 26, Pope 2-4 2-2 7, Staine 3-6 0-0 8, Leter 2-3 2-4 7, Edmonds 0-1 0-1 0, Snoddy 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 13-20 76.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason