Zappe sparks Western Kentucky to 34-19 victory over FIU

MIAMI (AP) — Bailey Zappe passed for 384 yards and three touchdowns and Western Kentucky pulled away in the second half to beat Florida International 34-19 in Conference USA play on Saturday.

Western Kentucky (3-4, 2-1) scored on its last three possessions of the first half to take a 17-12 lead into intermission. Adam Cofield erased a 6-0 deficit with a 3-yard TD run. FIU regained the lead on Max Bortenschlager's 75-yard first-down scoring strike to Randall St. Felix, but Brayden Narveson kicked a 22-yard field goal and Zappe connected with Mitchell Tinsley for a 32-yard TD with 17 seconds left and the Hilltoppers never trailed again.