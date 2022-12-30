Zaidi: Giants immediately communicated concerns about Correa

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants executive Farhan Zaidi said the club expressed concerns to Carlos Correa's representative immediately when an issue arose with the shortstop's physical exam that led to the deal collapsing.
Zaidi, San Francisco's president of baseball operations, spoke publicly Friday for the first time since the $350 million, 13-year contract for Correa fell through Dec. 20. An introductory news conference was called off about three hours before it was set to begin that day. Then Correa and agent Scott Boras struck a new deal with the Mets for $315 million over 12 years.