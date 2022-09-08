Yu Darvish wins 13th, Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-3 RICHARD J. MARCUS, Associated Press Sep. 7, 2022 Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 12:31 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched six solid innings for his 13th victory, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured three homers by each team.
The Padres came into the day in a virtual tie for the second NL wild-card spot with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat Miami. San Diego opened a four-game lead in the wild-card race over fading Milwaukee, which lost to Colorado.
