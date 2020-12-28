Young, Bogdanovic pace Hawks' 128-120 win over Pistons GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 10:13 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 29 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 128-120 in their home opener Monday night.
John Collins finished with 15 points for the Hawks, who are 3-0 for the first time since 2016-17 and hit 20 3-pointers while shooting 47.6% beyond the arc. Young’s 3 from the right wing put Atlanta up 122-112 with 1:47 remaining before Jerami Grant’s 3 trimmed the lead to five with 1:05 left. Collins hit two free throws and Young sealed it with four free throws in the final minute.