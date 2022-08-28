Young, Anderson driven and dominant for top-ranked Tide JOHN ZENOR, AP Sports Writer Aug. 28, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against Cincinnati during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Young was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) walks off the field after a 24-22 four-overtime win in an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Vasha Hunt/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 for the second straight season. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates a defensive stop against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Anderson Jr. was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Vasha Hunt/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Day on July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Led by a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and national sack leader Will Anderson Jr., Alabama is preseason No. 1 and looking every bit a contender for the seventh national championship of Saban's tenure. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
Will Anderson Jr. glowers at the camera like it was an opposing quarterback on third-and-5. Standing next to him, Alabama’s Heisman Trophy -winning quarterbeack, Bryce Young, sports a beatific smile befitting football’s glamour position.
The two most decorated players in college football — a fierce pass rusher and a poised-beyond-his-years passer — took different approaches to the No. 1 Crimson Tide’s team photo.