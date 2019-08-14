https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Yankees-6-Orioles-5-14304532.php
Yankees 6, Orioles 5
|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Alberto 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Sntnder rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Nunez dh
|5
|2
|5
|2
|Grgrius ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|R.Ruiz pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch c
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Torres dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sverino c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Tuchman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sisco ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|J.Ptrsn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|6
|Baltimore
|101
|000
|300—5
|New York
|400
|002
|00x—6
DP_New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 9, New York 4. 2B_Alberto (16), Nunez (21), Villar (27), Torres (20). HR_G.Sanchez (26).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Bundy L,5-13
|5
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|Bleier
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Armstrong
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|J.Happ W,10-7
|5
|6
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Cessa H,4
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Ottavino H,25
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Britton H,25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A.Chapman S,33-38
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Bundy, Ottavino.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:56. A_43,909 (47,309).
