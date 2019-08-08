https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Yankees-14-Orioles-2-14289013.php
Yankees 14, Orioles 2
|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Alberto lf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ford ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Judge dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Sntnder dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Nunez 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Villar 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Maybin rf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|Sverino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|S.Wlkrs cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Hgshoka c
|5
|2
|2
|5
|C.Davis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|J.Ptrsn ph-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Valera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|42
|14
|15
|14
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|New York
|000
|425
|003—14
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|001—
|2
E_Eshelman (1), Villar (18). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Urshela (26), Gardner 2 (16), S.Wilkerson (14). HR_Urshela 2 (14), Maybin (7), Higashioka 2 (3), Mancini (27). SB_Maybin (7), Tauchman (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Paxton W,7-6
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|C.Adams
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|Means L,8-7
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|M.Castro
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Tay.Scott
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Eshelman
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Hess
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
Eshelman pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
WP_Paxton 2, M.Castro, Tay.Scott 2.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:08. A_16,299 (45,971).
View Comments