Yale 96, Sarah Lawrence 41

Murray 2-4 1-3 6, Grey 4-13 0-0 9, Torres 3-10 0-1 6, Capellan 1-2 0-0 3, E.Kelly 1-6 0-0 3, Dougherty 1-5 0-0 3, DiFabio 0-5 0-0 0, Hickman 0-1 1-6 1, Burman 0-1 1-2 1, Egan 1-4 0-0 2, Kairouz 1-2 0-0 2, Fathi 1-3 0-0 3, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Gelb 0-1 0-0 0, Meyers 0-1 0-1 0, Joyce 0-2 0-0 0, Yagiz 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-61 3-13 41.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason