Yale 86, Howard 40

Dickson 4-9 0-1 8, Settle 6-14 0-0 14, Wood 1-8 0-0 3, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Stewart 1-2 0-0 2, Robinson 1-5 0-2 2, Brown 0-0 0-2 0, Weaver 0-1 1-2 1, Lewis 1-5 0-1 2, Okojie 1-1 0-0 2, Rhames 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 1-8 40.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason