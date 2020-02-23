Yale 83, Columbia 65
Recommended Video:
Atkinson 9-14 2-2 20, Bruner 0-5 2-2 2, Gabbidon 2-3 2-2 6, Monroe 2-5 0-0 5, Swain 10-18 4-4 29, Cotton 4-9 0-2 9, Mahoney 2-5 2-2 6, Yess 0-0 0-0 0, Dike 0-1 1-2 1, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Feinberg 1-1 0-0 3, Jarvis 0-1 0-0 0, Alausa 0-1 0-0 0, Lanford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 13-16 83.
Brumant 3-9 2-2 9, Smoyer 0-0 0-0 0, Bibbs 2-6 4-6 9, Killingsworth 2-7 0-0 5, Smith 14-24 5-5 37, Bolster 0-1 3-6 3, Forrest 1-7 0-0 2, Onuama 0-0 0-0 0, Klores 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 14-19 65.
Halftime_Yale 44-28. 3-Point Goals_Yale 8-26 (Swain 5-9, Feinberg 1-1, Monroe 1-3, Cotton 1-4, Dike 0-1, Atkinson 0-2, Mahoney 0-2, Bruner 0-4), Columbia 7-25 (Smith 4-8, Brumant 1-3, Bibbs 1-5, Killingsworth 1-6, Forrest 0-3). Rebounds_Yale 42 (Bruner, Cotton 8), Columbia 20 (Brumant 5). Assists_Yale 12 (Bruner 3), Columbia 5 (Smith 4). Total Fouls_Yale 23, Columbia 17. A_2,065 (2,500).