Yale 80, MVSU 51

Stredic 5-14 3-7 13, Barber 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 4-13 6-6 15, Washington 1-3 2-2 4, Gipson 3-5 2-5 8, Waller 2-4 5-6 9, Minton 0-1 0-2 0, Waldon 1-1 0-1 2, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Umoh 0-3 0-0 0, Ivory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 18-29 51.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason