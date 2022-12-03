Yale 77, Stony Brook 72

Jarvis 7-12 3-3 17, Knowling 4-10 3-5 11, Mahoney 2-4 0-0 4, Mbeng 2-10 2-2 7, Poulakidas 5-9 1-1 11, Kelly 4-7 0-1 9, Gharram 1-2 1-2 4, Feinberg 2-6 0-0 6, Molloy 2-3 3-4 8. Totals 29-63 13-18 77.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason