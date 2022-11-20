Yale 112, John Jay 55

Alleyne 3-9 2-2 8, Jones 2-7 0-0 6, Evelyn 0-1 0-0 0, Leston 0-5 1-2 1, Watkins 6-17 0-0 14, Morales 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-39 3-4 33.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason